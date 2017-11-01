Thunder brush aside Bucks

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder were met with little resistance as they kept attacking the lane.

When the reigning NBA MVP didn’t take it to the hoop himself, he found Steven Adams in the paint for an easy bucket. Other times, Paul George got his hands on the ball for a 3.

Too many options for the Oklahoma City, and not nearly enough defense for the Milwaukee Bucks in the Thunder’s 110-91 win on Tuesday night.

“Russ, Russ pushes the tempo,” George said. “Nobody can push him from the paint, and we’re getting wide-open looks.”

George scored 20 points, hitting 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Westbrook had 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Carmelo Anthony scored eight of his 17 points in the pivotal first quarter.

Oklahoma City went from down four to a 20-8 lead on George’s jumper with 4:16 left in the first. It was essentially over from there, especially with the way Westbrook kept finding driving lanes.

“We really moved the ball well and we generated high-quality shots,” coach Billy Donovan said. “We got a little bit lax and had a couple of possessions we needed to clean up but I thought for the most part the guys did a good job of attacking their defense.”

The star-laden Thunder taught a lesson to the up-and-coming Bucks, who hope to contend in the Eastern Conference.

“When we play the grown-ups, we’ve got to be ready, and we weren’t,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “They played the grown-ups tonight.”

Pacers 101, Kings 83

In Indianapolis, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points to lead a balanced Indiana offense.

The Pacers (4-3) scored the first nine points and built a 55-30 lead at the half.

Suns 122, Nets 114

In New York, Devin Booker scored 32 points, Mike James added 24 and the Suns rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Nets.

T.J. Warren scored 14 of his 20 points during the final period for the Suns, who squandered an 18-point lead in the third quarter when Brooklyn went on a 17-0 run.

Lakers 113, Pistons 93

In Los Angeles, Julius Randle scored 17 points and Lonzo Ball added 13.