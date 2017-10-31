Ryota Morioka, Kazuki Nagasawa added to national team for upcoming friendlies in Europe

Midfielder Ryota Morioka of Belgian club Waasland-Beveren and Urawa Reds midfielder Kazuki Nagasawa were named to the Japan team for November’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium the Japan Football Association said Tuesday.

Japan will play in Europe for the first time in four years, but midfielder Keisuke Honda, who plays in Mexico, Shinji Kagawa of the German Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund and Shinji Okazaki of English Premier League side Leicester City have not been added to the squad.

Reds forward Shinzo Koroki was also added to the roster. He and Nagasawa were on the field on Oct. 18, when Reds advanced to Asian Champions League final after beating Shanghai SIPG of China 1-0 in the second leg of their semifinal.

Japan, ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings, will meet second-ranked Brazil on Nov. 10 in Lille, France. The match against fifth-ranked Belgium is set for Nov. 14 in Bruges, Belgium.

All three teams have secured spots in the World Cup finals in Russia, starting next June.