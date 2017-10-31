Sharks spoil Patrick Marleau’s return to San Jose

Rookie defenseman Tim Heed stole the show from Patrick Marleau in his return to San Jose.

Heed scored a tiebreaking goal on the power play early in the third period and assisted on Joe Pavelski’s second-period goal to lead the Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night in Marleau’s first game as a visitor in San Jose.

Heed scored on a slap shot from just above the faceoff circle with 15:49 to play to give the Sharks their 10th straight win over Toronto. Joel Ward added an empty-net goal for San Jose.

This time it came with Marleau in a Maple Leafs sweater as he returned to the arena he called home for his first 19 seasons in the NHL. Marleau left as a free agent this summer to sign an $18.75 million, three-year contract with Toronto but was welcomed back warmly by a fan base that still adores him.

“It was extremely special to get an ovation like that and see all the signs and everything, just really humbling,” he said. “They showed me great support through my time here. It was humbling to be honored like that by the Sharks and fans. I’ll never forget it.”

Marleau finished with two shots on goal but didn’t record a point as Martin Jones made 16 saves for San Jose to improve to 7-0 against the Maple Leafs. Jones has allowed just 10 goals in those starts.

Islanders 6, Golden Knights 3

In New York, John Tavares kept up his scoring surge with two more goals and the Islanders handed expansion Vegas its second loss of the season.

Coyotes 4, Flyers 3 (OT)

In Philadelphia, struggling Arizona finally got its first win of the season, beating the hosts on Alex Goligoski’s overtime goal after blowing a two-goal lead in the final minute of regulation.

Goligoski scored with 14.4 seconds left on the clock in OT and the Coyotes (1-10-1) avoided setting an NHL record for most consecutive losses to start a season.

Blue Jackets 4, Bruins 3 (SO)

In Columbus, Artemi Panarin and Oliver Bjorkstrand tallied in the shootout, and the hosts beat Boston after squandering a two-goal lead in the third period.

Canadiens 8, Senators 3

In Ottawa, Charles Hudon scored his first two NHL goals and had an assist, helping Montreal roll to a victory over the Senators.

Lightning 8, Panthers 5

In Sunrise, Florida, Andrei Vasilevskiy won his ninth straight start and Steven Stamkos scored twice to lift Tampa Bay over Florida.

Blues 4, Kings 2

In St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz each had a goal and an assist to lead the Blues past Los Angeles in a matchup between two of the NHL’s top teams.

Carl Gunnarsson scored the game-winner and Vladimir Sobotka added an empty-netter for St. Louis, which improved to 10-2-1 to match the franchise’s best start set in 1997.

Jake Allen made 26 saves as the Blues remained the only unbeaten team on home ice this season (5-0).

Stars 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

In Vancouver, Alexander Radulov scored 2:28 into overtime and Dallas defeated the Canucks.