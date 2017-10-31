Veteran outfielder Norichika Aoki becomes a free agent

The New York Mets said Monday they have released outfielder Norichika Aoki after just two months, making him a free agent able to negotiate with any club.

According to U.S. media reports, the Mets made space on the 40-man roster and their payroll by parting ways with the 35-year-old Aoki, who is eligible for salary arbitration in the offseason and was due for a raise from the $5.5 million he made last year.

In his sixth season in the major leagues, Aoki started the season with the Houston Astros with whom he recorded 2,000 career hits. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in late July and had been playing for the Mets since September.

This season, he batted .277 with five homers, 35 RBIs and 10 stolen bases with the three teams.