Phillies hire Gabe Kapler as new manager

The Philadelphia Phillies went outside the organization and perhaps outside the box to get a new manager.

Former major league outfielder Gabe Kapler was hired Monday, completing a search that lasted one month.

“I’m equal parts honored, humbled and excited by the opportunity with the Phillies, an elite franchise in a city rich in history, tradition, sports excellence and with amazingly passionate fans,” Kapler said in a statement. “I believe there is no better place to build a winning environment, and I take that task very seriously.”

Kapler has served as director of player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2014.

Kapler will be introduced at a news conference after the World Series ends. The 42-year-old Kapler replaces Pete Mackanin, who moved into a front-office position.

Kapler batted .268 with 82 homers and 386 RBIs over 12 seasons with six MLB teams between 1998-2010, and suited up for the Yomiuri Giants in 2005. He had no previous ties to the Phillies.