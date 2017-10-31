Phillies hire Gabe Kapler as new manager
Longtime MLB outfielder Gabe Kapler, seen during spring training in March 2011, is the new Philadephia Phillies manager. | AP

/

Phillies hire Gabe Kapler as new manager

AP

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Phillies went outside the organization and perhaps outside the box to get a new manager.

Former major league outfielder Gabe Kapler was hired Monday, completing a search that lasted one month.

“I’m equal parts honored, humbled and excited by the opportunity with the Phillies, an elite franchise in a city rich in history, tradition, sports excellence and with amazingly passionate fans,” Kapler said in a statement. “I believe there is no better place to build a winning environment, and I take that task very seriously.”

Kapler has served as director of player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2014.

Kapler will be introduced at a news conference after the World Series ends. The 42-year-old Kapler replaces Pete Mackanin, who moved into a front-office position.

Kapler batted .268 with 82 homers and 386 RBIs over 12 seasons with six MLB teams between 1998-2010, and suited up for the Yomiuri Giants in 2005. He had no previous ties to the Phillies.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Longtime MLB outfielder Gabe Kapler, seen during spring training in March 2011, is the new Philadephia Phillies manager. | AP

,