Nationals hire Dave Martinez as Dusty Baker’s replacement

Dave Martinez’s first managing job will come with a Washington Nationals team that expects him to produce nothing less than a World Series championship.

The Nationals announced on Monday that Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year.

Martinez has been the bench coach for Joe Maddon with the Chicago Cubs the past three seasons and with the Tampa Bay Rays for seven years before that.

“As we went through this process, it became clear the type of manager we were looking for — someone who is progressive, someone who can connect with, and communicate well with, our players, and someone who embraces the analytical side of the game,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement.

The 53-year-old Martinez replaces Dusty Baker, who was let go by the Nationals at the end of his two-year contract despite winning NL East titles and at least 95 games in each of his seasons.