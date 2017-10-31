Decorated runner Mo Farah parts ways with coach Alberto Salazar

Quadruple Olympic champion Mo Farah has split from coach Alberto Salazar.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency is investigating Salazar, who has been accused of skirting anti-doping rules while training some of his athletes at the Nike Oregon Project. The American has denied wrongdoing. Farah is not accused of wrongdoing.

Farah says on a video posted on his Twitter page on Monday that he’s finished being coached by Salazar because he wants to move back home to London.

“I really miss home . . . I will no longer be coached by Alberto Salazar,” Farah said.

The British middle-distance runner thanked Salazar for his work over the years and revealed his new coach would be Gavin Lough as he focuses on marathon running after ending his track career.

“I am very excited to start a new project, a new start,” Farah said.