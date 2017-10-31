Celtics roll past Spurs for fifth straight victory

The injury to free agent Gordon Hayward devastated the Boston Celtics emotionally and threatened to derail their efforts to improve on last year’s Eastern Conference finals appearance.

It took about three games for them to figure things out.

“Once that happened, we really didn’t know where we were at as a team,” center Al Horford said on Monday night after the Celtics won their fifth straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 108-94. “We’ve really come together.”

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points for the third straight game, Jaylen Brown added 18 and Horford had 13 rebounds for Boston, which last beat the Spurs in 2011 — a 10-game losing streak. Irving also had three steals and a blocked shot, and coach Brad Stevens praised his defense.

“You can tell he’s getting more comfortable every time he takes the floor,” Stevens said.

Timberwolves 125, Heat 122 (OT)

In Miami, Jeff Teague scored 23 points, Andrew Wiggins added 22 and Minnesota notched the first six points of overtime before holding on to beat the Heat.

Dion Waiters tied a career-high by scoring 33 for Miami, 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter including a layup that sent the game to overtime.

Warriors 141, Clippers 113

In Los Angeles, Stephen Curry had 31 points and Kevin Durant added 19 to help Golden State rout the Clippers for the Warriors’ 11th consecutive win in the series.

Curry hit seven of his 11 three-point attempts, and added six assists and five rebounds.

Knicks 116, Nuggets 110

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 38 points and Kyle O’Quinn added 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Knicks beat Denver.

Hornets 104, Grizzlies 99

In Memphis, Kemba Walker had 27 points and keyed a fourth-quarter rally to erase a double-digit deficit as Charlotte handed the Grizzlies their first home loss of the season.

Magic 115, Pelicans 99

In New Orleans, Marreese Speights highlighted an 18-point performance by hitting five of his career-high six 3-pointers during a decisive 22-6 run, and Orlando soundly defeated the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis had 39 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, but the Pelicans made only seven of their 28 3-point attempts, hitting only 3 of 18 from deep in the second half.

76ers 115, Rockets 107

In Houston, Ben Simmons had 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Joel Embiid added 22 points to lead the 76ers past the Rockets.

Jazz 104, Mavericks 89

In Salt Lake City, Rodney Hood scored 15 of his season-high 25 points in the third quarter to help the Jazz rally to beat the Mavericks.

Raptors 99, Trail Blazers 85

In Portland, DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and the shorthanded Raptors topped the Trail Blazers.

Portland’s Damian Lillard had a season-high 36 points.