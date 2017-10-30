Blake Wheeler lifts Jets past Penguins

A blowout win over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions was more important to Blake Wheeler than his own outstanding performance.

Wheeler scored three of Winnipeg’s five first-period goals and added an assist in the third as the Jets routed the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 on Sunday night.

“It’s all about getting two points. I think we’ve got every guy pushing in that direction,” he said.

Brendan Lemieux scored his first career goal for Winnipeg on a slap shot from the point at 12:20 of the third. The son of Claude Lemieux made his NHL debut Oct. 20 after being called up from the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

“It feels great,” he said. “Obviously, really fortunate to have been able to get one and really excited. Every day I’m up here has been a blessing and I’m just trying to run with it.”

Andrew Copp, Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who chased Matt Murray early. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Winnipeg (5-3-2) scored three times in a span of 34 seconds late in the first to break it open.

The Penguins (7-5-1), playing back-to-back road games after losing 2-1 in Minnesota on Saturday, were on their heels from the start and didn’t score until Evgeni Malkin’s fifth of the season late in the second period.

“We were fortunate to get the day off yesterday,” Wheeler said. “It’s tough when you’re playing a back-to-back and the back end of a three (games) in four (days). It takes a little bit of time to get going and luckily we had our legs early.”

Ducks 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Corey Perry scored the only goal in a shootout.

Jakob Silfverberg tied it with just under five minutes remaining in the third period for the Ducks. Ondrej Kase and Derek Grant scored in the first, and Ryan Miller made 34 saves — including three point-blank stops in overtime.

Jeff Skinner, Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk scored to rally the Hurricanes from a 2-0 deficit early in the opening period. Scott Darling stopped 22 shots.

Flames 2, Capitals 1

In Calgary, Sean Monahan scored the tiebreaking goal 9:09 into the third period and the Flames edged Washington to break a four-game home losing streak.

The decisive goal was set up by Johnny Gaudreau, who carried the puck in on the rush. After not finding anyone open, he curled back at the faceoff dot and tried again, this time spotting Monahan alone at the far post. All the Flames’ leading goal scorer had to do was slide in his sixth of the season.

It was the 11th assist for Gaudreau, who leads the team with 14 points.