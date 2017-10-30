Wentz throws two TDs as Eagles sink 49ers

LeGarrette Blount sees some Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles.

After winning two Super Bowls with the Patriots, Blount came to Philadelphia and now is part of the team with the best record in the NFL. Winning seems to follow the bruising back.

“This team is special, man,” Blount said with a big smile. “Special.”

Blount ran 12 yards for a touchdown, Wentz tossed two TD passes and Jalen Mills had a pick-6 in Philadelphia’s 33-10 victory over the winless San Francisco 49ers on a rainy Sunday.

The Eagles (7-1) have won six straight games. The 49ers are 0-8 for the first time in franchise history.

“I’m having a lot of fun here,” Blount said. “I didn’t know how good this team would be.”

His new team is playing so well it can win going away despite a sloppy effort.

“The first half was ugly,” tight end Zach Ertz said. “It wasn’t a great performance by us.”

Wentz was 18 of 32 for 211 yards and one interception. He threw a 53-yard TD pass to Alshon Jeffery and 1-yard TD pass to Ertz. The second-year pro leads the NFL with 19 TD passes, most by an Eagles quarterback through eight games.

C.J. Beathard shoveled a 21-yard TD pass to Matt Breida and finished 17 of 36 for 167 yards with two interceptions in his second career start.

Steelers 20, Lions 15

In Detroit, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored on a 97-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger late in the third quarter and the Steelers forced the Lions to turn the ball over on downs twice.

Vikings 33, Browns 16

In London, Case Keenum threw for two touchdowns and Kai Forbath made four field goals in the last of four games held this season in Britain.

Seahawks 41, Texans 38

In Seattle, Russell Wilson hit Jimmy Graham for an 18-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left, his second TD catch of the fourth quarter.

Cowboys 33, Redskins 19

In Landover, Maryland, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and the Cowboys took advantage of a blocked field goal return and three turnovers.

Patriots 21, Chargers 13

In Foxborough, Massachusetts, Tom Brady passed for 333 yards and a touchdown for New England, and Stephen Gostkowski added four field goals.

Bills 34, Raiders 4

In Orchard Park, New York, rookie linebacker Matt Milano scored on a 40-yard fumble return on a rain-slick field, and the Bills forced four turnovers.

Falcons 25, Jets 20

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes and the Falcons slipped and slid to victory on a soggy field.

Saints 20, Bears 12

In New Orleans, Drew Brees completed 23 of 28 for 299 yards against a Bears defense that ranked sixth in pass defense for the Saints’ fifth straight win.

Bengals 24, Colts 23

In Cincinnati, lineman Carlos Dunlap batted Jacoby Brissett’s pass into the air, grabbed the ball and ran 16 yards to the end zone for a game-turning touchdown.

Panthers 17, Buccaneers 3

In Tampa, Carolina’s defense didn’t allow a TD for the second straight week, helping the Panthers snap a two-game losing streak.

Cam Newton rebounded from a subpar performance in a 14-point road loss to the Bears, leading a 17-play, 82-yard TD drive that consumed more than eight minutes of the opening quarter. He then completed three passes to Christian McCaffrey to set up a field goal for a 10-0 halftime lead.