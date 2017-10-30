Leicester refinds magic touch to beat Everton

Jamie Vardy gave Claude Puel the perfect start to his Leicester City reign on Sunday as the former Premier league champions returned to their counterattacking best, brushing aside managerless Everton 2-0.

In a throwback to its 2015-16 title-winning season, Leicester caused problems for the visitors from the start, breaking with pace and purpose as Demarai Gray proved a real handful for the struggling Merseyside team.

Despite a poor start to the season that cost Craig Shakespeare his job, Leicester’s third win of the campaign lifts it to the relative safety of 11th in the table while Everton, which parted company with Ronald Koeman earlier this week, is mired in the relegation zone.

“I was impressed with my players,” said Leicester boss Claude Puel. “It was a very good first half and there were good combinations between the players for the first goal.

“It was more difficult in the second half because Everton are good. But I saw a team with a good attitude and good structure and solidarity.

“I want to say thanks to our fantastic fans for their warm welcome. It was a day that was perfect but it’s just the beginning I hope of something.”

The home side took the lead in the 18th minute following a surging run by Gray, who picked up the ball deep in his own half, skipped past a couple of challenges and raced over the halfway line before releasing Riyad Mahrez on the right.

Mahrez crossed for Vardy to blast into the roof of the net, sending the King Power Stadium into raptures.

The rampant hosts were 2-0 up 11 minutes later when Jonjoe Kenny sliced Gray’s effort from the left into the far corner of his own net past the helpless Jordan Pickford.

It initially appeared to be an own goal but was awarded to Gray — who has struggled to pin down a first-team place — following a review.

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth made a double change at halftime, bringing on Oumar Niasse and Beni Baningime for Aaron Lennon and Kevin Mirallas, but although his team was brighter, Leicester kept it at arm’s length, limiting clear-cut chances.

The away team enjoyed the bulk of the possession as the game wore on and Unsworth brought on Gylfi Sigurdsson for Wayne Rooney with just over a quarter of an hour still to play, but it was Leicester which was again the more threatening side in the closing stages.

“I went with the best team to try to win. The first half wasn’t acceptable, but the second half we didn’t get the rewards that our dominance justified,” said Unsworth.

“Whoever gets the honor of being Everton boss, including me, needs time with this set of players.”

Earlier, Brighton and Hove Albion recovered from conceding an early goal to draw 1-1 with Southampton in a dull clash of south-coast rivals, a result that leaves both clubs in midtable.

Southampton took the lead in the seventh minute when Steven Davis pounced after a brilliant free-kick from James Ward-Prowse came back off the woodwork.

Newly promoted Brighton leveled shortly after the break when Glenn Murray headed in a Pascal Gross cross from the right at the back post.