Knicks hand Cavs another defeat

After the Cavaliers’ fourth loss in five games, LeBron James is turning to the calendar for comfort.

“What month is this for me? October? I’m not about to go crazy over it right now. It’s too long of a season. I’ve been a part of this way too many times,” James said after Sunday night’s 114-95 loss to the New York Knicks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 34 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 32 and the Knicks won for the second time after losing their first three games.

Cleveland, which was blown out by Orlando at home and lost to Brooklyn during this stretch, fell below .500. The Cavaliers were routed 123-101 in New Orleans on Saturday.

“Tonight’s loss and the last couple are unacceptable,” coach Tyronn Lue said.

The Cavaliers are favorites to return to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season, but their issues continued, particularly on the defensive end.

“Guys are scoring at will against us,” James said. “Our defense is pretty bad right now.”

New York, after winning its first game Friday over the Nets, led 89-71 late in the third quarter. Cleveland cut it to 94-88 on James’ drive, forcing New York to call a timeout with 8:21 left.

Courtney Lee scored on a drive and hit a 3-pointer, helping the Knicks make it 103-88. New York took its largest lead, 114-93, in the final minute.

“We could have folded against a veteran team like that, but we made some big shots and pulled it out,” New York coach Jeff Hornacek said.

New York beat Cleveland for the first time since Oct. 30, 2014 — James’ first game back with the Cavaliers after playing four seasons in Miami — a span that covered 10 games.

“It’s nice to finally beat the Cavs for the first time in my career,” Porzingis said. “Hopefully we can be in the playoffs where that really matters.”

Bucks 117, Hawks 106

In Atlanta, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and Khris Middleton had 27.

Pacers 97, Spurs 94

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo made a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds left.

Hornets 120, Magic 113

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker had 34 points and 10 assists.

Wizards 110, Kings 83

In Sacramento, John Wall scored 11 of his 19 points in the first quarter and finished with nine assists.

Nuggets 124, Nets 111

In New York, Jamal Murray scored 26 points, and Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Pistons 115, Warriors 107

In Oakland, California, Avery Bradley scored 23 points, Reggie Jackson had 22 and the Pistons handed the defending NBA champion Warriors their second home loss of the season.