Tyler Toffoli beats buzzer to lift Kings past Bruins

Call it a walk-off winner, a buzzer-beater, whatever you want. Tyler Toffoli simply had one of the most improbable game-winning goals.

Toffoli scored off a faceoff — his second goal of the game — just before time expired in overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

With 0.9 seconds left and the puck dropped for a faceoff, Anze Kopitar won the draw back to Toffoli, who unloaded a shot that beat Tuukka Rask to the far post from the top of the right circle, stunning the Bruins and the TD Garden Crowd that seemed ready for a shootout.

“It was right in my wheelhouse and I got all of it,” Toffoli said.

The clock had been reset by the referees from 0.4 to 0.9 before the faceoff after an icing by the Bruins. Los Angeles coach John Stevens called timeout and set up the play.

“We just took the timeout and Johnny said this is what we’re doing,” Toffoli said. “Kopi got it back clean and I got it off as fast as I could.”

The Kings’ celebration was delayed by a replay review, but they mobbed Toffoli after it counted.

Jonathan Quick made 29 saves for the Kings, who are off to their best start in franchise history at 9-1-1.

“You wonder how it could happen,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Boy, it would be tough to see if you could do it again if you tried it a hundred times.”

Wild 2, Penguins 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Mikko Koivu scored midway through the third period to lift the Wild over Pittsburgh.

Islanders 6, Predators 2

In Nashville, John Tavares scored a natural hat trick in the third period, leading New York over the Predators.

Avalanche 6, Blackhawks 3

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each had two goals and an assist as Colorado beat Chicago.

Red Wings 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

In Sunrise, Florida, Gustav Nyquist scored the tying goal in the second period then got the winner in a shootout, lifting Detroit over the Panthers to snap a six-game skid.

Flyers 4, Maple Leafs 2

In Toronto, Valtteri Filppula and Claude Giroux scored, Brian Elliott had 28 saves and Philadelphia beat the Maple Leafs.

Ducks 4, Lightning 1

In Tampa, Rickard Rakell and Brandon Montour had rare power-play goals, John Gibson made 31 saves and Anaheim rebounded from a one-sided loss by beating the Lightning.

Sharkes 3, Sabres 2

In Buffalo, Logan Couture scored with 3:52 remaining in the third period, sending San Jose over the Sabres.

Canadiens 5, Rangers 4

In Montreal, Phillip Danault scored twice and added two assists as the last-place Canadiens beat New York for their third victory of the season.

Devils 4, Coyotes 3

In Newark, New Jersey, Jesper Bratt’s tiebreaking goal on a power play with 4:13 left sent the Devils past winless Arizona, which became the second NHL team to start a season with 11 consecutive losses.

Blues 4, Blue Jackets 1

In St. Louis, Jake Allen made 36 saves and Scottie Upshall had a goal and two assists.

Capitals 5, Oilers 2

In Edmonton, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two goals, Alex Ovechkin added three assists.