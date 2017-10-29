Cousins leads Pelicans past Cavs

DeMarcus Cousins came to the bench for the final time as the crowd rose to its feet. He exchanged high fives with Pelicans teammates and fans on the baseline, then motioned to the crowd with his raised right hand to keep the adulation coming.

If Cousins, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday keep playing the way they did against LeBron James’ Cavaliers, there will be plenty more scenes like that.

Cousins had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Pelicans pulled away for a convincing 123-101 victory over Cleveland on Saturday night.

“I enjoy winning. Don’t you?” Cousins said when asked about his interplay with the jubilant crowd. “If we play like this on a nightly basis, we’ve got a very good chance of being the team that we want to be.”

Davis added 30 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to help New Orleans win for the third time in four games. New Orleans’ All-Star frontcourt tandem had help from the backcourt, too, with Holiday scoring 29 points and E’Twaun Moore 24 as the Pelicans shot better than 53 percent.

“We’re locked in as a unit. We feel like we can battle with the best of them. We’re starting to understand what it takes to win games,” said Cousins, who’s played in only 22 games with Davis since the trade that brought Cousins from Sacramento after last season’s All-Star Game.

“We’re still learning how to play with one another, but the ball movement’s been good lately. Defensively, we’ve been good.”

Grizzlies 103, Rockets 89

In Memphis, Chandler Parsons finally gave Grizzlies fans what they’ve waited for, scoring 24 points on accurate shooting.

Celtics 96, Heat 90

In Miami, Kyrie Irving scored nine of his 24 points in the final 2:03, and Boston extended its winning streak to four games after holding on late to beat the Heat.

Thunder 101, Bulls 69

In Chicago, Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points and Paul George had 20 to lead Oklahoma City over the Bulls.

76ers 112, Mavericks 110

In Dallas, Ben Simmons had 23 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds as Philadelphia outlasted the Mavericks for its second win of the season.

Jazz 96, Lakers 81

In Salt Lake City, rookie Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 22 points and Utah held to beat Los Angeles.

Pistons 95, Clippers 87

In Los Angeles, Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds to lead Detroit over the Clippers, handing the NBA’s last undefeated team its first loss in five games this season.

Trail Blazers 114, Suns 107

In Portland, Damian Lillard scored 25 points, C.J. McCollum had 23 and the Trail Blazers outlasted persistent Phoenix.