Hawks erupt for seven runs in fifth inning, pound BayStars in Game 1

The day before this Japan Series was scheduled to start, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks closer Dennis Sarfate said his team had the best starting rotation, best lineup and best bullpen in the league.

It’s hard to argue with him after the way SoftBank opened the series.

Yuya Hasegawa hit a two-run home run and was one of four Hawks with at least two RBIs, Kodai Senga silenced Yokohama’s bats and the Hawks rode a seven-run fifth inning to a 10-1 rout of the BayStars in Game 1 of the 2017 Japan Series on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 36,183 at Yafuoku Dome.

Hasegawa drove in two runs with his first homer of the postseason, Alfredo Despaigne had a run-scoring double and an RBI single, Yuki Yanagita drove in a pair with a single and Kenta Imamiya had a two-run triple. Keizo Kawashima and Takuya Kai were also credited with RBIs.

The Hawks did most of their damage in the fifth, when they turned a 3-1 lead into a 10-1 blowout, with a little help from the BayStars in the form of a pair of bases-loaded walks.

It all added up to very rude welcome to Fukuoka for the BayStars, who are playing in the franchise’s first Japan Series since 1998.