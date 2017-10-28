Expansion Golden Knights pound Avalanche for fifth straight win

Goalie Oscar Dansk got his third win in his third career game, and the Vegas Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 Friday night to extend the best start ever by an NHL expansion team.

The Golden Knights improved to 8-1-0. They’ve won five straight, matching the longest winning streak ever by a team in its inaugural season, joining the New York Rangers (1926-27) and Edmonton Oilers (1979-80), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Dansk stopped 32 shots in his second career start. The 23-year-old has been thrust into action after injuries to starter Marc-Andre Fleury and backup Malcolm Subban.

James Neal got his seventh goal of the season in the win for Vegas.

Devils 5, Senators 4 (SO)

In Newark, New Jersey, Jesper Bratt and Drew Stafford scored in the shootout, and the Devils beat Ottawa.

Blue Jackets 2, Jets 1 (OT)

In Columbus, Josh Anderson scored 2:38 into overtime and the Blue Jackets rallied to beat Winnipeg.

Blues 2, Hurricanes 1

In Raleigh, N.C., Dmitri Jaskin scored his first goal of the season and Brayden Schenn added the game-winner, giving St. Louis Blues a victory over Carolina.

Predators 2, Blackhawks 1

In Chicago, Pekka Rinne made 43 saves and Nashville killed off six power plays, helping the Predators edge the Blackhawks.

Stars 2, Flames 1

In Calgary, Alexander Radulov scored a power-play goal in the third period to lead Dallas to a victory over the Flames.