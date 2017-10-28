Expansion Golden Knights pound Avalanche for fifth straight win

LAS VEGAS – Goalie Oscar Dansk got his third win in his third career game, and the Vegas Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 Friday night to extend the best start ever by an NHL expansion team.
The Golden Knights improved to 8-1-0. They’ve won five straight, matching the longest winning streak ever by a team in its inaugural season, joining the New York Rangers (1926-27) and Edmonton Oilers (1979-80), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Dansk stopped 32 shots in his second career start. The 23-year-old has been thrust into action after injuries to starter Marc-Andre Fleury and backup Malcolm Subban.
James Neal got his seventh goal of the season in the win for Vegas.
Devils 5, Senators 4 (SO)
In Newark, New Jersey, Jesper Bratt and Drew Stafford scored in the shootout, and the Devils beat Ottawa.
Blue Jackets 2, Jets 1 (OT)
In Columbus, Josh Anderson scored 2:38 into overtime and the Blue Jackets rallied to beat Winnipeg.
Blues 2, Hurricanes 1
In Raleigh, N.C., Dmitri Jaskin scored his first goal of the season and Brayden Schenn added the game-winner, giving St. Louis Blues a victory over Carolina.
Predators 2, Blackhawks 1
In Chicago, Pekka Rinne made 43 saves and Nashville killed off six power plays, helping the Predators edge the Blackhawks.
Stars 2, Flames 1
In Calgary, Alexander Radulov scored a power-play goal in the third period to lead Dallas to a victory over the Flames.