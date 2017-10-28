Joseph Tsai agrees to buy 49 percent stake in Nets

A person with knowledge of the details said billionaire Joseph Tsai has agreed to purchase a 49 percent stake of the Brooklyn Nets from Mikhail Prokhorov, with the option to become controlling owner in four years.

The franchise is being valued at $2.3 billion under terms of the agreement, the person told The Associated Press on Friday.

Tsai is the co-founder and executive vice president of the Alibaba Group, a Chinese e-commerce company. Born in Taiwan, he is a graduate of Yale. He also owns the San Diego entry in the National Lacrosse League.