Knicks rout Nets for first victory

Frank Ntilikina and the New York Knicks both got on the board Friday night.

The rookie guard scored his first NBA points, and the Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 107-86 for their first victory of the season.

“It was great. We had a great game and I think the fans liked it,” Ntilikina said.

Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, and Ntilikina finished with nine points as the Knicks became the last team in the league to get a win this season.

They did it with a surprisingly strong defensive effort that shut down the NBA’s highest-scoring team, holding the Nets about 35 points below their average.

New York blew it open with a 25-6 run in the third quarter that turned a three-point lead into a 72-50 cushion and coasted from there after three straight losses that followed a winless preseason.

“It was important because obviously it was our first win, but I think the most important thing in all of these three losses, we stick together,” center Enes Kanter said. “We stick together in every practice, we practice really hard and then tonight it was all about defense and we did a great job.”

D’Angelo Russell returned from a one-game absence with 15 points for the Nets, who looked nothing like the team that beat Eastern Conference champion Cleveland two nights earlier.

They came in averaging 121.2 points and had reached 110 in each of their first five games, but shot just 40.5 percent from the field against their city rivals.

“They were the more energetic team,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “They were the more physical team. … We were lethargic and we paid for it.”

Raptors 101, Lakers 92

In Los Angeles, DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half and Toronto rallied late for the first victory on its six-game trip.

Kyle Lowry added 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in his eighth triple-double for the Raptors.

Warriors 120, Wizards 117

In Oakland, Kevin Durant had 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help rally Golden State from 18 points down and beat Washington.

The game was marred by a fight between the Warriors’ Draymond Green and the Wizards’ Bradley Beal that led to both being tossed.

Timberwolves 119, Thunder 116

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Timberwolves hold on for a win over Oklahoma City.

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points, 19 rebounds and a season-high four blocks.

Nuggets 105, Hawks 100

In Atlanta, Paul Millsap scored seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Nikola Jokic recorded a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds for Denver.

Rockets 109, Hornets 93

In Charlotte, James Harden had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Houston made 22 of 57 3-point attempts in a victory over the hosts.

Magic 114, Spurs 87

In Orlando, Evan Fournier scored an efficient 25 points and the Magic handed San Antonio its first loss.

Fournier made 10 of 12 shots, including all four of his 3-point tries.