Crisp offensive execution, tight defense propel Jets past Golden Kings

Sometimes, it’s all about the numbers.

Case in point: The Chiba Jets shot the ball nearly 20 percent better than the host Ryukyu Golden Kings on Friday night from 2-point range.

That proved to be a significant factor in the Jets’ 72-61 victory in Okinawa City.

Gavin Edwards scored 16 points and Michael Parker had 13 with 10 rebounds to post a double-double, and Chiba (8-2) shot 56.8 percent from inside the 3-point arc.

The Jets held the Golden Kings to 35.9 percent shooting from 2-point range.

Chiba’s Ryumo Ono added 11 points and teammate Kosuke Ishii poured in nine, knocking down 3 of 4 from 3-point land. Offensive spark plug Yuki Togashi finished with seven points and six assists.

Ryukyu trailed 41-30 at halftime.

Hassan Martin had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Kings (6-4). Ryuichi Kishimoto scored 11 points, Shota Tsuyama had 10 and Ira Brown added nine points and nine boards.

Brave Thunders 93, Albirex BB 78

In Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Naoto Tsuji drained 6 of 10 3s in a 25-point performance and Kawasaki cruised past struggling Niigata.

The Albirex (4-6) have lost five of their last six games.

Former University of Nevada and NBA player Nick Fazekas delivered a 24-point, 12-rebound, eight-assist, three-steal performance for the Brave Thunders (7-3). Ryusei Shinoyama had 12 points and Yuma Fujii scored nine. Josh Davis, who was held to three points, chipped in with nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

For Niigata, league scoring leader Davante Gardner poured in 38 points on 12-for-16 shooting from the floor and grabbed 15 rebounds. Jun Uzawa had an 11-point outing and Kei Igarashi dished out five assists.

Second-division update

Here are Friday’s results:

Firebonds 93, Robots 90

Earthfriends 60, Wyverns 56

Rizing Zephyr 95, Wat’s 82

Noteworthy: In Fukuoka’s triumph, which raised its record to a B2-best 10-0, Rizing stars Eric Jacobsen and Josh Peppers scored 28 and 23 points, respectively.