Successful strategy: Dustin Johnson swaps putters to grab Shanghai lead

Dustin Johnson switched putters at the last moment and then nailed four birdies in his last four holes to seize a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the $9.75 million WGC-HSBC Champions on Friday.

The world No. 1’s spectacular nine-under-par 63 catapulted him over fellow American and overnight leader — and good friend — Brooks Koepka, who hung on for second on 132 overall.

Also in the hunt was Englishman Justin Rose, the 016 Rio Olympic champion, and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat. They shared third at 135.

Fifth was Patrick Reed of the United States, five shots off the lead.

Johnson, who triumphed in Shanghai in 2013 and has won all four prestigious World Golf Championships, followed up his opening 68 with a sparkling round that started well and only got better as the day wore on.

The 33-year-old had a couple of near birdie misses early in his second round, but found his range with back-to-back bridies on holes 12 and 13, then ramped up his challenge to finish with a flourish.

Johnson, tied 11th after the opening round, said: “Today obviously I played very well today, but I actually got a putter like about 20 minutes before I teed off, it’s a Spider, so it’s one that I’ve used before.

“I wasn’t really pleased with the one I played with yesterday so the guys here in China made me one,” said the 2016 US Open champion.

He added: “I got it right before I walked to the tee. I hit a few putts on the practice green with it and I was like, ‘Oh, this will work pretty well.’

“Went out and holed a lot of putts today, so kind of like it.”

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, the world No. 4, again failed to fire.

He followed up his disappointing opening-round 74 with another two-over 74 as his challenge disintegrated.

He made three birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey and is languishing in a tie for 66th place.

Matsuyama dropped two shots on the front nine with bogeys at Nos. 7 and 9 and things immediately got worse after the turn when he double-bogeyed the par-4 10th.

He recovered his round with three birdies and a bogey over the final eight holes.

“I am making some good swings and making putts but they are too few and far between and that is why my score is the way it is,” said Matsuyama.