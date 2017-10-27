Celtics spoil it for Bucks on nostalgic night in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks wanted to play a game in the aging arena where the team got its start to celebrate the franchise’s half-century in existence.

Al Horford and the Boston Celtics spoiled the party.

Horford had 27 points and nine rebounds, held league scoring leader Giannis Antetokounmpo in check for long stretches and sank back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter as the Celtics beat the Bucks 96-89 on Thursday night.

“He was great on both ends of the floor,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He guarded Giannis a large part of the night and I thought did a great job on him and then he obviously hit the big 3s.”

Kyrie Irving added 24 points and seven assists for Boston, which avenged a loss to Milwaukee in Boston earlier this month.

The game was played at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA, which served as the Bucks’ home from 1968 until the team moved into the Bradley Center in 1988. The Bucks chose to play one game this season at the 11,000-seat arena to mark the team’s 50th anniversary. The Bucks will move into a new arena next season.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points. Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon added 15 apiece.

Antetokounmpo, who came into the game leading the league with nearly 37 points per game, scored just 11 in the first half before matching that total in the third quarter as Milwaukee built a seven-point lead midway through the period.

“(Antetokounmpo) is a guy that wills his way to the paint, and the big challenge for me was to stay between him and the basket and make him shoot over me,” Horford said.

Horford held Antetokounmpo in check until the third quarter.

“In the first half, I couldn’t make plays for my team because there was a lot of people in the paint,” Antetokounmpo said. “In the second half, things opened up a little bit. I was trying to be aggressive and make something happen.”

The Celtics grabbed control in the fourth, building a 12-point lead midway through the period before Tony Snell sank back-to-back 3-pointers, bringing the capacity crowd to its feet and forcing a timeout.

Boston quickly built the lead back to double digits, but the Bucks briefly rallied again. Brogdon’s layup brought Milwaukee within five points with just under 4 minutes remaining but the Bucks would get no closer.

Pelicans 114, Kings 106

In Sacramento, DeMarcus Cousins immediately scored after winning the opening tip and never stopped on the way to 41 points and 23 rebounds, and the emotional big man dominated his old team to rally New Orleans past the Kings in his highly anticipated return.

De’Aaron Fox scored 14 points off the bench to lead seven Sacramento players in double figures.

Clippers 104, Trail Blazers 103

In Portland, Blake Griffin made a 3-pointer as time expired and Los Angeles remained unbeaten (4-0) with a victory over the Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard scored 14 of his 25 points during the third quarter for Portland.

Bulls 91, Hawks 86

In Chicago, Lauri Markkanen scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half, including a key 3-pointer with 48.5 seconds left, and the Bulls beat Atlanta for their first win of the season.

Marco Belinelli made five 3-pointers on his way to 23 points for the Hawks, who closed out a 1-4 trip — the franchise’s longest road trip to begin a season.

Grizzlies 96, Mavericks 91

In Memphis, Marc Gasol had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Mike Conley added 22 points for the Grizzlies in a win over Dallas.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 22 points and 11 rebounds.