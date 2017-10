Retired star Shane Doan joins NHL operations department

Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is joining the NHL’s hockey operations department.

The league announced the hiring of Doan on Thursday. Senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell said there isn’t a set of responsibilities yet for Doan in his first post-playing job.

Doan played 21 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets/Coyotes franchise, serving as captain in his final 13. Campbell said Doan’s recent experience brings another perspective and voice to the league office.

The 41-year-old Doan, who wants to spend more time with his family, won’t have to move from Arizona. Campbell expects Doan to watch games from home and assist in all aspects of the operations department, including dealing with players, coaches and executives.