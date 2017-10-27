Bodyguards to protect Esteban Ocon at Mexican GP after driver says he received death threats

French driver Esteban Ocon claimed Thursday that he has received death threats from fans for his on-track clashes with Mexican teammate Sergio Perez and will have to be protected by bodyguards at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

“I have been the target of a lot of death threats since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June,” Ocon said.

Ocon and Perez, who are teammates at Force India, have fought fierce duels this season and have collided at Baku and at the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa.

Ocon’s arrival in Mexico City was put back to Wednesday instead of Tuesday while he will need bodyguards, a police escort and have an armored car at his disposal during his stay in the teeming Mexican capital.

“We had to take precautions to avoid problems, and today I have all the people I need for my safety,” Ocon said.