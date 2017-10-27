Sara Takanashi labels Carina Vogt top foe for Olympics

Sara Takanashi expects Germany’s Carina Vogt to raise her game once again and be the one to beat in the women’s ski jumping competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

While Takanashi has dominated the World Cup circuit, winning the overall individual title four times, she has come up short at the ultimate competitions.

The 21-year-old, who captured the 53rd World Cup title of her career in February to tie Austrian Gregor Schlierenzauer’s all-time record, could only manage fourth place at the 2014 Sochi Games as Vogt won the gold in the inaugural women’s event.

Yet Vogt, who has described Takanashi, as a “longtime top-class jumper and a fantastic athlete,” only won two events on the World Cup circuit in the 2014-2015 season and second was her highest position in the series last term.

But she upped her game ahead of the Nordic Ski World Championships and ended up coming from third to win the gold and defend her title, while Takanashi settled for bronze, one place higher than she managed at the 2015 worlds.

“She always gets herself ready right on cue for the big events,” said Takanashi.

From technique to ski jumping equipment, Takanashi is leaving no stone unturned this time as she prepares to peak in Pyeongchang and win the Olympic gold she was widely expected to win in Sochi.