Venus Williams advances to WTA Finals semifinals

Venus Williams reached the semifinals at the WTA Finals by beating Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Williams advanced from the White Group along with Karolina Pliskova, who lost to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1. Both Williams and Pliskova finished with 2-1 records.

Williams won the WTA Finals in 2008 and reached the final in 2009, which was the last time she appeared in the year-end tournament.

On Thursday, Muguruza made 32 unforced errors to 26 for Williams.

In other tennis news, Swiss tennis great Martina Hingis announced her “definite” retirement on Thursday, signalling the end of a career which took her from 1990s teenage superstar to doubles world No. 1 some 20 years later.

The 37-year-old “Swiss Miss” has retired twice before — once after testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine — but she said the ongoing WTA Finals in Singapore will be her last tournament.