Phil Kessel’s 300th career goal lifts Penguins in OT

Phil Kessel had just one thought on his mind as he raced in on an overtime breakaway against Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

“Hopefully, I score,” the Pittsburgh star said with a laugh after scoring his 300th career goal at 1:07 of overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 2-1 victory over the Jets on Thursday.

Kessel, who also scored the overtime winner against Edmonton on Tuesday, became the 18th American-born player to reach the milestone and the second active behind Minnesota’s Zach Parise.

“I’ve played a decent amount of games in this league,” said Kessel, who played in his 843rd NHL game. “It’s nice to get 300 goals and I’m just happy to help my team win.”

Kessel stripped Patrik Laine of the puck at his own blue line and went the other way on a breakaway. Kessel, with nine points in his last seven games, snapped a wrist shot between Hellebuyck’s pads for the winner.

Kings 4, Canadiens 0

In Montreal, Jonathan Quick stopped 40 shots for his 46th career shutout, Adrian Kempe and Tyler Toffoli scored 11 seconds apart in the first period for Los Angeles.

Rangers 5, Coyotes 2

In New York, Pavel Buchnevich scored twice and added an assist, while rookie Boo Nieves had three assists for the Rangers.

Lightning 3, Red Wings 2

In Tampa, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov became the seventh set of teammates in NHL history to start the season with point streaks of at least 11 games.

Bruins 2, Sharks 1

In Boston, Danton Heinen scored both goals and Anton Khudobin made 36 saves to lift the hosts past San Jose.

Panthers 8, Ducks 3

In Sunrise, Florida, Radim Vrbata recorded his seventh career hat trick to spark the hosts.

Hurricanes 6, Maple Leafs 3

In Toronto, Josh Jooris scored twice, Teuvo Teravainen had a three-point night and Carolina whipped the Maple Leafs.

Senators 5, Flyers 4

In Ottawa, Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and two assists, Erik Karlsson added two assists and the hosts held off Philadelphia.

Wild 6, Islanders 4

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Eric Staal had a goal and assist, and Luke Kunin and Zack Mitchell each scored their first NHL goals as the hosts topped New York.

Oilers 5, Stars 4

In Edmonton, Matt Benning netted the tiebreaking goal with 2:27 to play and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals for the Oilers.

Canucks 6, Capitals 2

In Vancouver, Sven Baertschi had two goals and an assist for the Canucks.