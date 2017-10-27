Lindsey Vonn targets Olympic glory after Sochi torment

American star Lindsey Vonn begins her road to Olympic redemption as the Alpine skiing season starts this weekend at the Austrian resort of Soelden.

The 33-year-old Vonn missed the 2014 Sochi Games with a right knee injury, leaving her unable to add to downhill gold and a bronze in the super-G from Vancouver.

But the four-time overall World Cup champion will line up in Saturday’s season-opening giant slalom for her first race in the technical discipline in almost two years.

“I have been training well these past few days on the Italian glacier of Val Senales and I feel good,” said Vonn.

Although slowed by a raft of crashes, injuries and subsequent surgery — she called last year’s severely fractured right arm “by far the most painful injury” of her career — Vonn claimed downhill bronze at St. Moritz in February to become the oldest female world championship medalist.

Her 77 career World Cup race triumphs are a women’s all-time record and she trails only Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark’s career mark of 86.

But Vonn has set aside her pursuit of that milestone for the time being to concentrate on her form going into next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“I’m really going to focus on the Olympics,” Vonn said at the end of last season. “I have decided to ski another year past the Olympics to focus on the World Cup record after that, so that I don’t have too much pressure on myself next season.”

With Vonn approaching the twilight of her career, reigning Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin has emerged as her compatriot’s heir -— claiming last season’s World Cup crown, albeit as several rivals missed large chunks of the campaign.

The 22-year-old, who again defended her slalom world title, finished clear of downhill gold medalist Ilka Stuhec who tore knee ligaments in training last week and is unlikely to recover in time for the Olympics.

Lara Gut, the 2015-16 overall World Cup winner, and twice former champion Anna Veith aren’t yet ready to return from their respective knee injuries, although the former is targeting next month’s stopover in North America.

“Normally I ski already in July. I’m not in a hurry, I want to come back strong,” Switzerland’s Gut, who badly damaged knee ligaments at the 2017 world championships, said last month.