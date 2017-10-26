Stan Wawrinka needs coach after Magnus Norman resigns
Stanislas Wawrinka (right), listening to his coach Magnus Norman during a training session for the 2014 French Open, needs a new coach because Norman is stepping down after 4½ years on the job. | AP

/

Stan Wawrinka needs coach after Magnus Norman resigns

AP

NEW YORK – Three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka needs a new coach, because Magnus Norman is moving on.

Norman announced Wednesday that he was quitting after 4½ years as Wawrinka’s coach, saying he wants to spend more time with his two young children.

Wawrinka had never been past the quarterfinals at a major tournament before hiring Norman, a former player, in 2013.

During their time together, Wawrinka won the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open. He was runner-up at this year’s French Open. He also reached a career-best ranking of No. 3.

Wawrinka ended his 2017 season in August because of an injured left knee that needed surgery. He did not defend his U.S. Open title.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Stanislas Wawrinka (right), listening to his coach Magnus Norman during a training session for the 2014 French Open, needs a new coach because Norman is stepping down after 4½ years on the job. | AP

,