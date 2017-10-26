Unbeaten Spurs trample over Heat

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was asked at least a half-dozen times Wednesday about the status of injured starters Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker and when they might be returning.

His consistent answer: They’ll play when they’re ready.

With the way the Spurs have started, there’s no need to rush them.

LaMarcus Aldridge continued his hot start by scoring 31 points, Rudy Gay needed only eight shot attempts to score 22 off the bench and the Spurs stayed unbeaten by topping the Miami Heat 117-100.

“We really didn’t get a handle on our defense for basically the entire game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s a big credit to what they do and how they execute, how they have purpose and intention to every single possession.”

The win was No. 1,154 for Popovich, now one shy of matching Phil Jackson for sixth-most in NBA history. Danny Green scored 15, Manu Ginobili had 14, Pau Gasol scored 13 and Kyle Anderson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who — even without Parker and Leonard — are off to a 4-0 start for the second consecutive season.

Popovich wasn’t exactly celebrating afterward.

“I thought it was mediocre,” Popovich said. “There were way too many mistakes. . . . Our offense got us through.”

Tyler Johnson scored 23 points for Miami, while James Johnson finished with 21 and Goran Dragic added 20. Dragic’s 3-pointer midway through the third got Miami within 61-60, but the Spurs soon took control for good.

Gay — who had Miami on his wish-list of teams when he was a free agent this past summer — scored 15 points in a 32-13 run that San Antonio put together in the next 9 minutes. The Spurs made seven consecutive shots to end the third, scored on 12 of their final 14 possessions of the quarter and led 93-73 when Gay connected on a step-back jumper with 10 minutes left.

Nets 112, Cavaliers 107

In New York, Spencer Dinwiddie made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds left while starting for the injured D’Angelo Russell, and Brooklyn overcame LeBron James’ first triple-double of the season to beat Cleveland.

James had 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in his 56th triple-double, but he missed two free throws — the second intentionally — with the Cavaliers trailing by two with 7.6 seconds remaining.

DeMarre Carroll then hit a free throw and the Cavs’ long inbounds pass intended for James went out of bounds.

Rockets 105, 76ers 104

In Philadelphia, Eric Gordon hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Rockets to a win over the 76ers.

The Sixers were sloppy down the stretch and used a series of bad decisions and bad plays to cough up a lead that had stretched to 11.

While the Sixers collapsed, the Rockets pounced and scored the final nine points.

Gordon scored 29 points, James Harden had 27 and Clint Capela had 16 points and 20 rebounds.

J.J. Redick scored 22 points, Joel Embiid had 21 and Robert Covington 20 for the Philadelphia.

Warriors 117, Raptors 112

In Oakland, Stephen Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the key with 31.9 seconds left on the way to 30 points, and sloppy Golden State held off Toronto.

Kevin Durant finished with 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting, Klay Thompson scored 22 points with four 3-pointers, and Curry capitalized with a huge second half.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points. He drove through the paint for a dunk with 3:53 to play then hit a key jumper a minute later to put the Raptors in position after Curry, Durant and Thompson each missed key 3s down the stretch.

Lakers 102, Wizards 99 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining and the Lakers handed Washington their first loss of the season.

Thunder 114, Pacers 96

In Oklahoma City, Paul George was held to 10 points against his former team, but Russell Westbrook’s triple-double picked up the slack and helped the Thunder beat Indiana.

The Pacers traded George to Oklahoma City after it became public knowledge that he didn’t plan on staying with the team long-term. He fouled out with 6:15 remaining after playing just 19 minutes.

Westbrook finished with 28 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Steven Adams added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, who snapped a two-game skid.

Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, who were sent from Oklahoma City to Indiana as part of the George deal, both started against their former team. Oladipo scored 35 points. Darren Collison added 18 points for the Pacers.

Hornets 110, Nuggets 93

In Charlotte, Frank Kaminsky scored 20 points off the bench, Dwight Howard had 15 points and 19 rebounds, and the Hornets routed Denver.

Charlotte opened a 25-point lead in the first half and led 62-39 at the break on the way to its second win of the season. Denver has lost two straight.

Kemba Walker added 19 points and five assists for the Hornets. Malik Monk scored 12 of his 17 in the first half, and Jeremy Lamb finished with 16 points.

Nikola Jokic had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Nuggets.

Pistons 122, Timberwolves 101

In Detroit, Tobias Harris scored 34 points, Avery Bradley added 20 and the Pistons overcame another slow start to beat Minnesota.

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Pistons, who improved to 3-2. All five Detroit starters reached double figures, as did reserve Henry Ellenson.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, while Andrew Wiggins added 21. The Timberwolves lost for the second time in two nights.

The Pistons trailed by 21 in the first half of their last two games and allowed Minnesota to score the first nine points Wednesday.

Mavericks 103, Grizzlies 94

In Dallas, Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 points and five assists and the Mavericks got their first win of the season, over Memphis.

Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak, while the Grizzlies had a season-opening three-game win streak come to an end in the opener of a home-and-home back-to-back between the teams.

Marc Gasol had 26 points for Memphis. Mike Conley scored 21 points and Tyreke Evans had 13 off the bench for the Grizzlies.

Suns 97, Jazz 88

In Phoenix, T.J. Warren scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half and the energetic Suns improved to 2-0 under new interim coach Jay Triano with a victory over the Jazz.

The Jazz, who lost the previous night to the Clippers in Los Angeles, never led. Phoenix was up by as many as 17 in the first half and 18 in the second.

Devin Booker added 17 for the Suns, including a crucial 3-pointer with 1:29 to play after Utah had cut the lead to eight. Alex Len and Tyler Ulis scored 13 apiece. Len also grabbed 13 rebounds.