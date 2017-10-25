Shohei Otani leaves hospital after ankle operation

Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters’ two-way star Shohei Otani has left the hospital following successful surgery on his right ankle earlier this month, the Pacific League club said on Wednesday.

Otani underwent surgery on Oct. 12 and is expected to be at full health by spring camp in February. The 23-year-old, who is likely to move to the majors in the offseason, will shift his rehab to the Fighters’ minor league facility in Kamagaya, Chiba Prefecture.

Otani injured his right ankle while running the bases in the Japan Series in October of last year. He was dropped from Japan’s roster for the World Baseball Classic which took place this March.