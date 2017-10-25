Masataka Nashida accepts offer to remain as Rakuten manager

Masataka Nashida’s return next season for a third year at the helm of the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles was formalized on Wednesday as the manager accepted team owner Hiroshi Mikitani’s offer.

The 64-year-old Nashida has accepted a contract running through next season that carries an estimated annual salary of ¥100 million ($880,000).

“I want to deliver even better results than this year,” said Nashida, adding that Mikitani had asked him to win the Pacific League pennant.

“I have to raise the overall level and hope I can build next year on what we get done at autumn camp.”

The Eagles were eliminated from the postseason by the Pacific League champion Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the final stage of the league’s playoffs.