Kubo scores third goal of season for Gent

Yuya Kubo needed only three minutes to score the opener in Gent’s 3-0 home victory over Eupen in the Belgian first division on Tuesday.

At Ghelamco Arena, Kubo made a delayed run from outside the box, met a low cross from Samuel Kalu with the top of his right foot and drove it into the bottom left corner for his third goal of the season.

“I was able to score early in the first half. If we can create more chances like that we’ll have more goals,” said Kubo, who played the full 90 minutes.

“He (Kalu) provided a great cross. All I had to do was touch it.”

At MDCC-Arena in Germany, Shinji Kagawa got on the scoresheet with a goal and also provided an assist as Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund eased to a comfortable 5-0 win over Magdeburg and into the last 16 of the DFB Cup.