Ex-Eagles linebacker Chuck Weber dies at 87

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Charles “Chuck” Weber died on Sunday, the team said. He was 87.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Weber spent his final three seasons in Philadelphia (1959-61) where he played in 38 games and helped the Eagles win the 1960 NFL championship. He was second on the team with six interceptions in 1960.

Weber also played for the Cleveland Browns (1955-1956) and the Chicago Cardinals (1956-1958).

Weber also coached in the NFL for 21 years with the Boston Patriots (1964-67), San Diego Chargers (1968-69), Cincinnati Bengals (1970-75), St. Louis Cardinals (1976-77), Cleveland Browns (1978-79), Baltimore Colts (1980-81) and the San Diego Chargers (1982-85).