Struggling Everton fires manager Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman paid the price for Everton’s poor start to the season, losing his job Monday with the team in the Premier League relegation zone despite spending about $200 million on new players.

The Dutchman was dismissed two months into his second season in charge following a 5-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

That left Everton without a win in its last five matches in all competitions, and only two victories in the last 13. The team has eight points from nine games and only six league goals. Everton is last in its Europa League group with one point from three games.

Everton said the executives “would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign.”

Everton returned to continental competition by finishing seventh in the Premier League last season and Koeman benefited from about £150 million ($198 million) in spending to strengthen the squad in the offseason to take the club to new highs.