Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch appeals one-game suspension

Marshawn Lynch presented his appeal to the NFL on Monday to overturn his one-game suspension for bumping an official and Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio hopes to get a resolution soon.

“We expect to hear something early in the week,” Del Rio said. “Hopefully by tomorrow would be the fairest thing for the team to prepare.”

Lynch was suspended for next Sunday’s game at Buffalo without pay for coming off the sideline during a scuffle in the second quarter and then shoving a game official during Oakland’s 31-30 victory over Kansas City last Thursday night.

The ban will cost him more than $100,000 in salary and per game roster bonuses.