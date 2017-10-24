Real Madrid’s Ronaldo named FIFA’s Player of the Year again

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning last season saw him win the 2017 Best FIFA men’s Player of the Year trophy as Real Madrid dominated a star-studded awards ceremony on Monday.

The Portuguese ace, who has scored 44 goals in just 48 games for club and country so far this calendar year, played a major role in Real winning both La Liga and the Champions League.

He scored twice in a 4-1 win over Juventus in the continental final at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium on June 3.

Ronaldo saw off competition from longtime Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, the world’s most expensive player.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane took the corresponding Manager of the Year award, with the Spanish giants providing five players in the FIFPro team of the year.

Ronaldo won the inaugural Best FIFA men’s Player of the Year award last year following the end of a six-year merger between the FIFA honor and the Ballon D’Or.

The 32-year-old previously won the FIFA World Player of the Year award, the precursor to the Best FIFA award, in 2008.

“Thanks a lot for voting for me,” said the former Manchester United favorite after receiving his trophy from Argentina great Diego Maradona and Brazil’s Ronaldo at the London Palladium theatre.

“I mention Leo and Neymar, great to be here. Real Madrid supporters, my team-mates, my coach, they all support me all year.

“We are in England for the first time and I win consecutive awards,” he added. “This is a great moment for me. I have fans all over the world.”

Zidane won out ahead of Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Juventus’s Massimiliano Allegri to be crowned men’s coach of the year after becoming the first man to oversee a successful defense of the European Cup in the Champions League era.

“I would like to thank all of the players for making this possible,” said Zidane. “This is a very special prize.”

Real’s superb campaign was recognized in a FIFPro team that featured Ronaldo and teammates Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos.

The XI also included FIFA’s Goalkeeper of the Year, Gianluigi Buffon.

AC Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci and PSG’s Dani Alves were in the defense, with Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta in a side also featuring Messi and Neymar.

Juventus and Italy shot-stopper Buffon topped a three-strong shortlist for the goalkeeper award ahead of Real’s Keylor Navas and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer.

Monday also saw the Puskas Award for the Best Goal of 2017 go to Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud.

The France striker received the award named in honor of Hungary great Ferenc Puskas for a spectacular “scorpion kick” against Crystal Palace in January. The Frenchman’s flicked volley with his left foot that went in off the crossbar.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands’ achievement in winning its first major female soccer title, the 2017 Women’s European Championship, which it hosted, was recognized with Women’s Coach of the Year and Player of the Year awards for Sarina Wiegman and Lieke Martens, respectively.