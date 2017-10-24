Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid carry 76ers past Pistons

Four games into his NBA career, Ben Simmons already has a triple-double to his credit.

And with some help from Joel Embiid, he finally led the Philadelphia 76ers to a victory.

Simmons had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and Embiid scored 30 points to lift the 76ers to a 97-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Detroit, which rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks on Saturday night, fell behind by 21 again in the second quarter against the 76ers. The Pistons chipped away and were within three in the fourth, but Philadelphia held on.

“It’s awesome to have a triple-double, but at the same time, it’s even better to have a win,” Simmons said.

Simmons was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft before missing all of last season with a foot injury. He finished two assists shy of a triple-double at Toronto on Saturday night, and his skill and versatility were evident in Detroit.

Philadelphia never trailed. It was 56-43 at halftime and 75-67 after three quarters before the Pistons cut the deficit to three on a 3-pointer by Anthony Tolliver. The teams traded baskets for a bit before a three-point play by Robert Covington and 3-pointer by T.J. McConnell put the 76ers up by nine.

Detroit trailed by four after a 6-0 run late in the fourth, but an awkward-looking hook shot by Andre Drummond missed everything, and Philadelphia was able to close out the game.

“It’s mind boggling to have two games in a row where we weren’t ready to play. We have to figure out a way to fix that, whether those five guys can boost the intensity or if we have to change the lineup,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said.

Drummond had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons.

Suns 117, Kings 115

In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 22 points, including two free throws with 9.8 seconds to play, and the Suns edged Sacramento for their first win of the season in their first game under interim coach Jay Triano.

Phoenix fired coach Earl Watson on Sunday and guard Eric Bledsoe was sent home Monday morning after he sent out a tweet over the weekend that left the impression he no longer wanted to play for the Suns.

Bucks 103, Hornets 94

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 14 rebounds, and the Bucks scored the final nine points in the win.

Antetokounmpo was 13 for 21 from the field and 6 for 8 at the line. He also had six assists and blocked two shots.

Wizards 109, Nuggets 104

In Denver, Bradley Beal scored 20 points, helping undefeated Washington to another victory.

All five Wizards starters scored in double figures. John Wall had 19 points on 3-of-13 shooting and finished with 12 assists. Otto Porter Jr. added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Denver center Nikola Jokic broke out of a scoring slump with 29 points.

Grizzlies 98, Rockets 90

In Houston, Marc Gasol scored 26 points to lead the Grizzles to another victory.

James Harden finished with 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 27 points.

Warriors 133, Mavericks 103

In Dallas, Stephen Curry had 29 points, Kevin Durant added 25 and Golden State pulled away from the winless hosts.

Klay Thompson had 21 points as the defending champs got back to .500 four games into the season, two nights after losing their cool late in a loss at Memphis.

Curry made all five of his shots inside the 3-point line and all 13 free throws the same day he was fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the final minute against the Grizzlies.

Heat 104, Hawks 93

In Miami, Josh Richardson scored 21 points, Wayne Ellington made six 3-pointers in the second quarter and the Heat wasted a 21-point lead before recovering to beat Atlanta.

Ellington scored 20 points and Goran Dragic finished with 19 for Miami, which went on a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

Spurs 101, Raptors 97

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 20 points and Dejounte Murray had 16 points and 15 rebounds, powering the Spurs to the win.

San Antonio was without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, and Toronto played without Jonas Valanciunas. Their absences were noticeable in the flow of each team’s offense.

DeMar DeRozan had 28 points for the Raptors.