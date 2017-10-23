Harry Kane scores brace as Tottenham runs circles around Liverpool

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham dismantled a defensively deficient Liverpool to win 4-1 Sunday at Wembley Stadium in front of a record Premier League crowd of 80,827.

“We wanted to start fast and get the crowd on their feet and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” Kane said after taking his tally for his club and England to 17 goals in 13 games.

With Son Heung-min and Dele Alli also scoring, Liverpool has now conceded 16 goals in nine league games — its worst start in 53 years — to put the brakes on Juergen Klopp’s title aspirations.

“The whole game was pretty much all our fault,” said Klopp, whose side has dropped to ninth. “We made it much too easy for them.”

Tottenham, though, is on the up after a sluggish start to the season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side is only behind second-place Manchester United on goal difference and within five points of leader Manchester City.

Tottenham is finally looking at ease at its temporary Wembley home, but few opponents will be as easy to pick apart as Liverpool, and few Premier League players will be as brittle in defense as Dejan Lovren, who was hauled off after half an hour.

Tottenham is playing at English soccer’s national stadium while White Hart Lane is redeveloped, and the north London club attracted enough fans on Sunday to break the Premier League attendance record of 76,098 set by Manchester United against Blackburn in 2007.

In the day’s other match, Ronald Koeman’s job security was further eroded when Everton slipped into the Premier League’s relegation zone with a 5-2 home loss to Arsenal.

The statistics are bleak for Everton: it has no wins in its last five matches, two victories in the last 13, eight points from nine games and only six league goals.

Even Wayne Rooney’s re-creation of his famous breakthrough goal as a precocious 16-year-old against the same opposition and in the same Goodison Park net to give Everton an unexpected early lead could not mask the issues the Toffees face.

It was an advantage the hosts never looked like they could hold, as Nacho Monreal equalized just before the break with further goals coming from Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette — after Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off — and Aaron Ramsey

Substitute Oumar Niasse pulled one back thanks to poor defending, but Alexis Sanchez had the final say with the last kick of the game as Arsenal eased to its first away win of the season.