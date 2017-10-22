Yuki Togashi takes center stage as Jets beat Evessa

Chiba Jets point guard Yuki Togashi had the scorer’s touch in Sunday’s series finale against the Osaka Evessa.

Wisely, the Jets kept things simple and cleared space for Togashi early and often to run the show at Funabashi Arena.

In short, it was Togashi’s show. And it worked.

Togashi delivered a dynamic 31-point performance, including eight points in the fourth quarter in a 77-70 bounce-back victory over Osaka.

Togashi, a former NBA Development League player, made 11 of 17 shots from the field and sank 9 of 10 free throws. He also handed out six assists for the Jets (6-2).

Tony Gaffney added 10 points and Michael Parker scored nine and pulled down 10 boards for Chiba.

Gyno Pomare scored 17 points and collected 11 rebounds for the Evessa (2-6). Shota Konno, David Wear and Naoya Kumagae added 10 points apiece.

Diamond Dolphins 91, NeoPhoenix 83

In Nagoya, hot-shooting Craig Brackins delivered a 27-point outing and grabbed nine rebounds and Takaya Sasayama poured in 21 points with six assists as the hosts rolled past San-en for the second straight day.

Brackins made 10 of 13 shots from the floor. Taito Nakahigashi added 12 points and five assists and Jerome Tillman matched Nakahigashi’s scoring total for Nagoya (3-5).

With their offense clicking, the Diamond Dolphins registered 20 assists and had just five turnovers in the series finale.

For the NeoPhoenix (3-5), former NBA player Cartier Martin had 29 points and Scott Morrison scored 15. Tatsuya Suzuki added nine points and eight assists.

Levanga 85, Albirex BB 79

In Niigata, Hokkaido put 30 points on the board in the fourth quarter to secure a win and complete a weekend sweep of the hosts.

Asahi Tajima led the Levanga (6-2) with 20 points. Greg Whittington scored 16 points and hauled in eight boards, Daniel Miller finished with 13 points and Marc Trasolini had 10 points.

For the Albirex (3-5), Davante Gardner scored 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field. Teammate Kei Igarashi contributed 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

SeaHorses 96, B-Corsairs 69

In Yokohama, small forward Takanobu Nishikawa scored a season-high 32 points and Isaac Butts notched a double-double (10 points, 14 rebounds) as Mikawa pounded the hosts to complete a series sweep.

Former NBA forward J.R. Sakuragi had 13 points, nine boards and five assists in the rout for the SeaHorses (7-1). He topped the 5,000-rebound milestone for his pro career in Japan in the game.

Masaya Karimata finished with nine points and eight assists against one turnover for Mikawa.

The SeaHorses drained 11 of 19 3-pointers.

Hasheem Thabeet paced the B-Corsairs (1-7) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. He had three dunks in the series finale.

Takuya Sato contributed 15 points and six assists for Yokohama and Ryo Tawatari added 11 points. Kenji Yamada scored nine points.

Susanoo Magic 61, Golden Kings 56

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, the hosts outmuscled Ryukyu on the boards en route to their second win in as many days.

Shimane (4-4) grabbed 42 rebounds and held the visitors to 32.

Joshua Scott had 17 points and 12 boards for the Magic. Edward Yamamoto supplied 15 points and seven rebounds.

Ryuichi Kishimoto had 14 points and Ira Brown chipped in with 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Golden Kings (5-3). Hilton Armstrong and Yutaro Suda both scored eight points.

Alvark 71, Brex 63

In Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, Alex Kirk scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds and Seiya Ando had 12 points as Tokyo topped the hosts for the second consecutive day.

Daiki Tanaka added 11 points and dished out six assists for the Alvark (7-1) and Joji Takeuchi supplied 10 points.

Ryan Rossiter paced the Brex (2-6) with 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Yusuke Endo had 15 points and Cedric Bozeman scored 10.

Tochigi missed 10 of 13 3-point attempts.

Hannaryz 83, Grouses 73

In Toyama, Kyoto forced 16 turnovers and clamped down on the Grouses offense in a bounce-back triumph.

Toyama (4-4) was held to 36.8 percent shooting from 2-point range.

Masaharu Kataoka sparked the Hannaryz (5-3) with 14 points and teammate Yusuke Okada had 13 points. Marcus Dove added 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Yuya Nagayoshi also scored 11 points. Point guard Tatsuya Ito, who’s 22 years old, contributed nine points and five assists.

For the Grouses, Naoki Uto had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Dexter Pittman finished with 10 points and 10 boards. Yuto Otsuka scored 13 points and Drew Viney had 10.

Second-division update

Sunday’s results are as follows:

Dragonflies 68, Five Arrows 65

Firebonds 83, Bambitious 70

Fighting Eagles 88, Earthfriends 76

Northern Happinets 67, Wat’s 66

89ers 76, Big Bulls 60

Crane Thunders 72, Wyverns 63

Samuraiz 81, Robots 73

Rizing Zephyr 94, Brave Warriors 73