No. 2 Penn State routs No. 19 Michigan

The whiteout at Penn State is one of the most mesmerizing scenes in college football. With more than 100,000 fans dressed in white, Beaver Stadium virtually glows as night falls in Happy Valley.

Penn State coach James Franklin tells his players to drink in the spectacle when they take the field.

“Run out of that tunnel. Look around for 30 seconds and then don’t ever look again and then get back to focusing on the game and controlling what we can control,” Franklin said.

What No. 2 Penn State controlled on Saturday night was Michigan. The Nittany Lions turned their whiteout into a knockout of the 19th-ranked Wolverines.

Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley cut through one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, each scoring three touchdowns, as Penn State emphatically avenged its last regular-season loss with a 42-13 victory.

Barkley set the tone the first time he touched the ball. He took a direct snap on the second play of the game and blazed 69 yards for a touchdown. He finished with 161 yards from scrimmage, a nice addition to his Heisman Trophy bid.

“Obviously we knew they were very aggressive. They’re a great defense, got a great defensive coordinator,” Barkley said. “Sometimes it seems like a heavyweight fight. They’re going to get some and we’re going to get ours. When you got your opportunity, you got to score.”

McSorley ran for a career-high three touchdowns for Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), including a darting 13-yarder in the third quarter that made it 28-13 and led the record-breaking crowd of 110,823 to sing along to “Sweet Caroline.”

Early in the fourth quarter, McSorley and Barkley combined for the shot that put Michigan away. Barkley burned linebacker Mike McCray and made a juggling over-shoulder catch for a 42-yard TD that made it 35-13.

Michigan came in allowing 223 yards per game and 3.68 yards per play. Nittany Lions went for 506 yards and 8.3 per play, adding a few new looks to its offense, like the wildcat formation Barkley broke for the first touchdown.

“Instead of lining up and sending the quarterback out wide we shifted to it at the last minute so they couldn’t go to a wildcat check,” Franklin said. “We had some wrinkles in there.”

No. 9 Oklahoma 42, Kansas State 35

In Manhattan, Kansas, Rodney Anderson ran 22 yards for the go-ahead score with 7 seconds remaining, Baker Mayfield threw for 410 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and Oklahoma rallied for a wild victory.

No. 13 Notre Dame 49, No. 11 USC 14

In South Bend, Indiana, Brandon Wimbush passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Josh Adams added three touchdown runs and Notre Dame took advantage of three turnovers by Southern California.

No. 1 Alabama 45, Tennessee 7

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Bo Scarbrough had two fourth-down touchdown runs and Alabama continued its domination of rival Tennessee, outgaining the Volunteers 604-108 in total yards even with reserves manning the offensive backfield most of the second half.

No. 4 TCU 43, Kansas 0

In Fort Worth, Texas, Kenny Hill matched his career high with five touchdown passes, KaVontae Turpin returned a punt 90 yards for a score after going backward to the 3 and the TCU defense dominated overmatched Kansas.

No. 8 Miami 27, Syracuse 19

In Miami Gardens, Florida, Malik Rosier threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns, and Travis Homer’s 33-yard touchdown run with 2:48 left helped Miami beat Syracuse fir its 11 straight victory.

No. 10 Oklahoma State 13, Texas 10 (OT)

In Austin, Texas, Ramon Richards intercepted Sam Ehlinger’s pass in the end zone in overtime, after Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal for Oklahoma State.