Darvish to start Game 2 or 3 of Fall Classic

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish is expected to start either Game 2 or 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, manager Dave Roberts said Saturday.

Roberts said before the Astros won the American League pennant and advanced to the World Series against his team that he will send Clayton Kershaw to the mound in Tuesday’s Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.

But the skipper said he had not yet decided on which order to use starting pitchers Darvish and Rich Hill for Games 2 and 3 as he did not yet know who the Dodgers would face.

Darvish started Game 3 in both the National League Division Series and Championship Series this season and won both times. The 31-year-old Japanese will be appearing in the World Series for the first time.

The Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series to reach the World Series for the first time since winning the title in 1988.

Los Angeles will host Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 24 at Dodger Stadium.