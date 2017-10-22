Okazaki strikes in Leicester win

Shinji Okazaki scored his fourth league goal of the season to help Leicester City beat Swansea City 2-1 away Saturday, as the Foxes claimed their first win since Aug. 19 in the Premier League.

In Leicester’s first game since coach Craig Shakespeare was dismissed Tuesday due to the team’s poor performance, Okazaki tapped in an assist by Riyad Mahrez in the 49th minute to make it 2-0 following a first-half own goal by Swansea’s Frederico Fernandez.

In other matches, Manchester United finally lost in league play, and not where anyone thought it would.

Promoted Huddersfield won 2-1 for its first win over United in 65 years. Huddersfield last beat United in March 1952, just a month after Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne.

First-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre, following defensive lapses by United, gave the home side control. Marcus Rashford headed home 12 minutes from time to halve the deficit, but United couldn’t find the equalizer and a remarkable roar greeted the final whistle.

“This is a very special moment,” coach David Wagner said. “A huge result for small Huddersfield Town. I am aware about it and happy about it and proud about it.

“For sure it is one of the top three moments I personally have as a manager of this club. This is a very, very proud moment. We all know how huge this win is for us, that we have beaten Manchester United.”

United remained second in the standings, five points below Manchester City.

“They beat us on attitude,” United coach Jose Mourinho said. “When I lose matches I like to lose because the opponent was better than us, had more quality than us. When you lose a football match because of attitude, that is really bad.

“I heard Ander Herrera in the flash interviews saying the attitude and desire was poor . . . Oh my god. When a player says that, when a player feels that, I think they should all go to the press conference and explain why because I cannot explain that. I don’t even remember a friendly match where our attitude was so poor.”

Manchester City comfortably beat Burnley 3-0 to remain the only unbeaten side in the league. Chelsea came from behind to beat Watford 4-2 thanks to two late goals, and avoided a third straight league defeat.

Stoke replaced Leicester in the bottom three after losing at Bournemouth 2-1.

Last-placed Crystal Palace lost at Newcastle 1-0 after substitute Mikel Merino netted four minutes from time.

A late goal from a substitute also saw Southampton win 1-0 against West Bromwich Albion.