Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Penguins

Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov are making it look easy and the Tampa Bay Lightning are reaping the benefits.

The Tampa Bay stars both extended their season-opening points streaks to nine games and the Lightning routed the two-time Stanley Cup Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 on Saturday night.

“Just proud of the way we played throughout the whole game,” Stamkos said. “Sometimes those are tough games to play but we played the right way.”

Stamkos had a goal and three assists, and Kucherov had two goals and an assist. They are the first teammates to start the season with nine-game streaks since St. Louis’ Pavol Demitra and Doug Weight in 2001-02.

The duo have combined for 34 points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, coming off a 43-save blanking of Columbus on Thursday night, lost his bid for a second straight shutout on Jake Guentzel’s goal with 1:42 to play. Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves.

Yanni Gourde, Brayden Point, Anton Stralman and Mikhail Sergachev also scored to help the Lightning improve to 7-1-1.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby received both minor and misconduct penalties during the opening 1:36 of the game. Backup goalie Antti Niemi, 0-3 in three starts, stopped 25 shots.

“Obviously, I don’t want to take a penalty on the first shift out there,” Crosby said. “They score on the power play. It’s not the why you want to start. That’s on me.”

Kings 6, Blue Jackets 4

In Columbus, Anze Kopitar broke a tie with 2:14 left with his second goal of the game.

Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Lance Bouma scored on a rebound with 4:24 left in the third period, and Corey Crawford stopped 27 shots.

Rangers 4, Predators 2

In New York, Kevin Hayes and Jimmy Vesey each had a goal and an assist.

Sabres 5, Bruins 4 (OT)

In Boston, Ryan O’Reilly scored 2:59 into overtime to give Buffalo the win, capping a comeback from a pair of three-goal deficits.

Panthers 4, Capitals 1

In Washington, James Reimer stopped 41 shots filling in for the injured Roberto Luongo to help Florida end a three-game losing streak.

Islanders 5, Sharks 3

In New York, Anders Lee had two goals and an assist.

Flyers 2, Oilers 1

In Philadelphia, Wayne Simmonds scored on a feed from Valtteri Filppula with 2:15 left.

Senators 6, Maple Leafs 3

In Ottawa, Derick Brassard and Mark Stone each had two goals and an assist, and Erik Karlsson had three assists.

Stars 4, Hurricanes 3

In Dallas, Tyler Pitlick scored two goals for the first time in his career.