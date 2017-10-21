Nanako Fujita breaks single-season win record for Japan Racing Association female jockeys

Nanako Fujita won her 12th race of the year on Saturday to set the single-season record for most wins by a Japan Racing Association female jockey.

The 20-year-old Fujita steered Belmont Lahaina to victory in the 11th race of a meet in Niigata to break a 20-year-old record for the most wins in a single year.

“I am delighted. I want to improve my technique and keep on trying my best,” Fujita said in a statement. “I am grateful to all the female jockeys that have helped pave the way for me.”

Fujita had been tied for the record of 11 wins, first set by former jockey Yukiko Masuzawa in 1997.

Fujita made her debut last year, becoming the JRA’s first female jockey in 16 years. Saturday’s win was the 18th of her career.