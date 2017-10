Nao Kodaira earned her eighth National Single Distance Championships title in the women’s 500 meters on Saturday, while extending her winning streak at the distance to 16 straight races.

The 31-year-old Kodaira posted the best domestic time of her career (37.25 seconds) at M-Wave ice arena in Nagano for her third straight 500 championship in the event. Arisa Go (37.73) was runner-up, and Maki Tsuji (37.84) was third.