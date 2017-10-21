Judo icon Yoshihiro Uchida wants to return to Tokyo at age 100 for 2020 Olympics

A second-generation Japanese-American man who coaches judo in California is hoping to return to Japan for his second Tokyo Olympics in 2020 when he will be 100 years old.

Yoshihiro Uchida, who took part in the 1964 Summer Games as coach of the U.S. judo team, still trains judoka at collegiate powerhouse San Jose State University, but he plans to visit Tokyo in 2020 as an Olympic spectator.

Uchida has trained more than 200 students to attain a black belt over his coaching career spanning more than 70 years and also teaches the martial art to children.