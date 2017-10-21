Durant’s defense sinks Pelicans

Klay Thomspon scored 31 points, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Golden State Warriors easily erased a 15-point first-half deficit en route to a 128-120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Kevin Durant added 22 points and a career-high seven blocked shots for the Warriors, who won for the first time this young season after dropping their opener to Houston. New Orleans is still looking for its first victory after two games, shooting well early in both games before fading in the second half.

Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans, while fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 14 rebounds.

The teams combined for 34 3-pointers, with the Warriors hitting 18. Thompson was 7 of 12 from deep.

After trailing by double digits much of the fourth quarter, the Pelicans pulled as close as five points on Cousins’ 3 with about three minutes to go. But Thompson responded immediately with a 3, and Golden State remained comfortably in control from there.

Lakers 132, Suns 130

In Phoenix, Lonzo Ball barely missed a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in his second NBA game and Los Angeles held on to beat the Suns.

Cavaliers 116, Bucks 97

In Milwaukee, LeBron James had 24 points and eight assists and Kyle Korver hit three straight 3-pointers in a big third-quarter run for Cleveland.

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points on 15-of-22 shooting, along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Celtics 102, 76ers 92

In Philadelphia, Kyrie Irving scored 21 points, Al Horford had 15 and Boston won for the first time since losing Gordon Hayward, topping the hosts.

Timberwolves 100, Jazz 97

In Minneapolis, Jamal Crawford scored all 17 of his points in the fourth quarter and hit a 3-pointer with 27.5 seconds to go that helped the hosts hold off Utah in their home opener.

Nets 126, Magic 121

In New York, D’Angelo Russell, Trevor Booker and DeMarre Carroll all scored 17 points and Brooklyn beat Orlando in its home opener.

Nikola Vucevic scored a career-high 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Magic.

Hornets 109, Hawks 91

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 26 points, Dwight Howard had 20 points and 15 rebounds in his first home game with the Hornets, and Charlotte rallied to beat Atlanta.

Trail Blazers 114, Pacers 96

In Indianapolis, CJ McCollum had 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting to lead Portland past Indiana.

Wizards 115, Pistons 111

In Washington, John Wall scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half and added 10 assists to help the Wizards down Detroit.

Kings 93, Mavericks 88

In Dallas, George Hill scored 21 points as Sacramento notched its first win of the season.