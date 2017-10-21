Jenny Boucek joins Kings coaching staff

The Sacramento Kings named former WNBA player and coach Jenny Boucek as an assistant coach for player development on Friday.

Boucek joins the San Antonio Spurs’ Becky Hammon as the only women currently working as assistant coaches in the NBA.

Boucek was to be on the bench on Friday alongside head coach Dave Joerger and the rest of his staff when the Kings visited the Dallas Mavericks.

She coached the WNBA’s Seattle Storm from 2015 until she was fired with eight games left in the 2017 season.