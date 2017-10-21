Garbine Muguruza receives top WTA accolade

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is the WTA Player of the Year, and U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens has been honored as the Comeback Player of the Year.

The WTA announced the annual honors on Friday. The awards are voted on by members of the media.

Other recipients include French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko as Most Improved Player and Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan as Doubles Team of the Year.

Muguruza beat Venus Williams in the Wimbledon final in July for her second Grand Slam title.